Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj are married now | Oneindia News

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The first picture of the newly married couple was shared by Ram Charan on Instagram.

The couple took their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Rana and Miheeka's wedding was attended by his close family members.

The wedding took place according to Telugu and Marwari customs. Friends and family members watched the wedding virtually through Virtual Reality.

While Rana Daggubati chose an off-white sherwani for the big day, Miheeka Bajaj looked gorgeous in a gold and cream lehenga with a red veil.

The wedding was an intimate affair, with just 30 guests in attendance.