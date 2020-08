Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns Spoken word artist Kate Tempest has undergone a name change after choosing to use gender-neutral pronouns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kae Tempest English poet, musical artist, novelist and playwright



You Might Like



Tweets about this myGwork - LGBT+ business community It's a great day when one of our# siblings is comfortable with themselves enoguh to stand in their truth publicly!… https://t.co/MzaybdwJuQ 26 minutes ago Galih Sebastian Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns Kate Tempest has announced a shift to a non-bin… https://t.co/sgVtQIKtON 4 hours ago Maurice Dekatt Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns 5 hours ago YoBuzz Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns https://t.co/gDWMajCBWy 6 hours ago Spacedout Nations Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns https://t.co/tWz7IRM4A6 6 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns - Kate Tempest has announced a shift to a non-b… https://t.co/vcE5JuR6Cl 6 hours ago Amigo Music 🇬🇧 - @MusicNewsWeb - Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns https://t.co/hNGXaL0YEr 6 hours ago gen21 Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns Kate Tempest has announced a shift to a non-binary name and pronouns. 7 hours ago