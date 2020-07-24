Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer
Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer - Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party.
Check out the official trailer for the biographical drama movie Judas and the Black Messiah, based on the life of Black Panther Party activist Fred Hampton. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield,..