'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020 HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 06:22s - Published 'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ via video link. PM Modi said that the NEP focuses on encouraging critical thinking among students. PM Modi said that the new National Education Policy focuses on 'how to think', while the education system till now in the country emphasised on 'what to think'. He said that the NEP will help empower India's future generations. PM Modi also said that while education should teach people to become global citizens, it is equally important to remember the significance of being connected to one's roots. Prime Minister Modi said a certain kind of 'herd mentality' prevailed under the previous education policies and stressed on the need for critical thinking for all-round development of students. He further said that the decision to teach in vernacular till class 5 will help students learn the subject matter more deeply and will set them up well for the future. Watch the full video for all the details on the Prime Minister's speech. 0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction." He further said, "Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasises on 'How to think'. There is no dearth of info and content in the time in which we are today. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based and analysis based ways to help children learn." Credit: ANI Duration: 03:28 Published on January 1, 1970 Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi



While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged herd mentality. He said, "There were no major changes in our education system in past few years. It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination. How can youth develop critical and innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?" Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970

