Further footage shows residents of Melbourne join mass scream to let off coronavirus tension

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s
A Facebook event, encouraging everyone in Melbourne, Australia to collectively scream, successfully took place at 7 pm on Friday (August 7).

Footage from South Yarra, an inner suburb of Melbourne, shows residents joining in a collective shout in coronavirus-related anguish.

The filmer, Aleisha Clark (@devileish on TikTok), told Newsflare that she "did feel better" after screaming from her balcony.

More than 24,000 people clicked “attending” to Tessethia Von Tessle Roberts' Facebook event, which was initially intended as a joke.




