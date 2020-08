A Facebook event, encouraging everyone in Melbourne, Australia to collectively scream, successfully took place at 7 pm on Friday (August 7).

Further footage shows residents of Melbourne join mass scream to let off coronavirus tension

A Facebook event, encouraging everyone in Melbourne, Australia to collectively scream, successfully took place at 7 pm on Friday (August 7).

Footage from South Yarra, an inner suburb of Melbourne, shows residents joining in a collective shout in coronavirus-related anguish.

The filmer, Aleisha Clark (@devileish on TikTok), told Newsflare that she "did feel better" after screaming from her balcony.

More than 24,000 people clicked โ€œattendingโ€ to Tessethia Von Tessle Roberts' Facebook event, which was initially intended as a joke.