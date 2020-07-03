|
|
|
|
Trump’s Trip To ‘Thighland’
|
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Trump’s Trip To ‘Thighland’
President Donald Trump once again slipped up his words, this time pronouncing Thailand as “Thighland.”
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus,...
Seattle Times - Published
Also reported by •The Wrap •FOXNews.com •TIME
|
U.S. President Donald Trump billed his trip to Ohio Thursday as a chance to promote economic...
CBC.ca - Published
|
The Trump administration's director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Peter Navarro,...
CBS News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit
Protesters blocked a road to Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), as President Donald Trump began his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to the landmark despite concerns about large gatherings which..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58Published
|
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy
[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
|