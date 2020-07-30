Global  
 

1.2 Million Americans Filed for First-Time Unemployment Benefits Last Week The numbers mark the 20th week in a row that more than one million people filed for first-time unemployment benefits.

The data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

1.2 million unemployment filings is a decline from the previous two weeks.

The number is also slightly lower than economists' expectations of 1.4 million.

But with recent surges of coronavirus occurring around the country, major companies continue to announce layoffs.

Andrew Challenger, Economist, via NBC News Federal lawmakers and White House officials continue to negotiate a compromise on a new stimulus package.

