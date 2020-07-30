1.2 Million Americans
Filed for First-Time
Unemployment Benefits Last Week The numbers mark the 20th week in a row
that more than one million people
filed for first-time unemployment benefits.
The data was released
by the Department of Labor
on Thursday.
1.2 million unemployment filings
is a decline from the previous two weeks.
The number is also
slightly lower than economists'
expectations of 1.4 million.
But with recent surges of coronavirus
occurring around the country,
major companies continue to announce layoffs.
Andrew Challenger, Economist, via NBC News Federal lawmakers and White House officials
continue to negotiate a compromise
on a new stimulus package.