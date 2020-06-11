Futuristic Yacht Concept Has An Interior Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

This futuristic new Yacht concept looks like something straigth out of a science fiction movie.

Thor explore by British Design Studio Gresham Yacht Design is a 100-metre gigayacht.

Able to carry GIGAYACHT 36 passengers, the inside boasts a stylish luxury interior.

Large nautilus windows surround a minimalist sunken seating area that floats between the decks.

A switchable glass floor can be turned opaque with the flick of a switch, enabling privacy and separates the top level from the lower half of the main saloon.

The superyacht also features its own beach club, and a helideck, making it easier and safer to explore further when in remote locations.

The tender hangar is a large, futuristic space that has never been seen before on a superyacht and offers the owner the ability to store a wide range of water sports equipment, including jetskis.

The upper deck includes a his and hers bathroom, office and walk-in wardrobe.