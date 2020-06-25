Global  
 

Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:31s - Published
Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference

Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference

President Michel Aoun said Beirut blast probe is being conducted on three levels, including the option of foreign interference.

Michel Aoun Lebanese politician

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Lebanon president warns of deep political divisions

Lebanon president warns of deep political divisions

Michel Aoun was addressing the nation over the prolonged economic crisis, but the opposition boycotted the meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published

Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast

Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast

Discontent is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:35Published

Protests mount against Lebanese government over deadly Beirut blast

 People in Beirut are protesting against the government, after a giant explosion killed more than 150 people. They're angry over accusations of government..
CBS News
Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Anger is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:35Published
George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published

Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Customs taking measures for disposal of ammonium nitrate stored in Chennai: Official

Customs taking measures for disposal of ammonium nitrate stored in Chennai: Official

Around 690 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate have been placed at Sattva Hitech CFS in Chennai. The ammonium nitrate was seized by Chennai Customs department in 2015 is kept in 37 containers. While speaking to media persons, a police official said, "Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives has done preliminary inspection to assess safety. Customs are taking immediate measures for disposal." Security arrangements have been made 24 7 at container freight station in Chennai. Concerns were raised after massive blast in Beirut involving unsafely stored ammonium nitrate, which claimed over 100 lives.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
London Fire Brigade hold minute's silence for colleagues in Beirut

London Fire Brigade hold minute’s silence for colleagues in Beirut

The London Fire Brigade has joined firefighters across the UK in observing aminute’s silence in honour of emergency service workers in Beirut and allthose killed in the explosion. A crew of firefighters who responded to theinitial fire has been reported as missing since the blast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published

Lebanon president: Beirut blast possibly caused by bomb or rocket

Lebanon president: Beirut blast possibly caused by bomb or rocket "The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Beirut blast probe to look at possibility of external role, says Lebanon president

Aoun, who has promised a full investigation, said 20 port officials had been detained as part of the...
Khaleej Times - Published


