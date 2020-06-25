Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.
Around 690 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate have been placed at Sattva Hitech CFS in Chennai. The ammonium nitrate was seized by Chennai Customs department in 2015 is kept in 37 containers. While speaking to media persons, a police official said, "Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives has done preliminary inspection to assess safety. Customs are taking immediate measures for disposal." Security arrangements have been made 24 7 at container freight station in Chennai. Concerns were raised after massive blast in Beirut involving unsafely stored ammonium nitrate, which claimed over 100 lives.
The London Fire Brigade has joined firefighters across the UK in observing aminute’s silence in honour of emergency service workers in Beirut and allthose killed in the explosion. A crew of firefighters who responded to theinitial fire has been reported as missing since the blast.
