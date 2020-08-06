How an unscheduled port visit led to Beirut blast

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Beirut explosion: UN warns of Lebanon humanitarian crisisAgencies send urgent support to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by Tuesday's explosion.
BBC News
Lebanon president: Beirut explosion either due to negligence or missile, bombLebanese President Michel Aoun says there are two possibilities behind Tuesday's blast – either negligence or "external intervention" by a missile or a..
USATODAY.com
Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 11:31Published
Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:35Published
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources