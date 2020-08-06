Global  
 

How an unscheduled port visit led to Beirut blast
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:27s - Published
How an unscheduled port visit led to Beirut blast

How an unscheduled port visit led to Beirut blast

A leaky Russian-leased cargo ship was carrying thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate, that were not originally destined for the Lebanese capital.

Olivia Chan reports.

Beirut explosion: UN warns of Lebanon humanitarian crisis

 Agencies send urgent support to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by Tuesday's explosion.
BBC News

Lebanon president: Beirut explosion either due to negligence or missile, bomb

 Lebanese President Michel Aoun says there are two possibilities behind Tuesday's blast – either negligence or "external intervention" by a missile or a..
USATODAY.com
Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference [Video]

Lebanon's Aoun says blast probe looking into external interference

President Michel Aoun said Beirut blast probe is being conducted on three levels, including the option of foreign interference.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 11:31Published
Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast [Video]

Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast

Discontent is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:35Published

News24.com | Beirut's accidental cargo: How an unscheduled port visit led to disaster

The chemicals that went up in flames in Beirut's deadliest peace-time explosion arrived in the...
News24 - Published


