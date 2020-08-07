Lizzo Partners with Amazon
for Exclusive Television Deal Lizzo has officially signed
on with Amazon Studios for a
first-look television deal.
She announced the news
at the beginning of Amazon’s virtual
Television Critics Association session.
Under the deal, Lizzo will develop television
projects to be premiered exclusively on
Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.
In a statement, Lizzo said
she was “excited” to “share
[her] vision with the world.” Lizzo, via 'Variety' Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, also released a statement, praising Lizzo for her “unique perspective.” Jennifer Salke, via 'Variety'