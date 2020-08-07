Lizzo Partners with Amazon for Exclusive Television Deal

Lizzo has officially signed on with Amazon Studios for a first-look television deal.

She announced the news at the beginning of Amazon’s virtual Television Critics Association session.

Under the deal, Lizzo will develop television projects to be premiered exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.

In a statement, Lizzo said she was “excited” to “share [her] vision with the world.” Lizzo, via 'Variety' Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, also released a statement, praising Lizzo for her “unique perspective.” Jennifer Salke, via 'Variety'