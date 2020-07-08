Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester

The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "inhumane" for the Government notto extend Covid-19 shielding for clinically vulnerable people in the regionwhen the policy was paused in England on August 1.
Speaking to a meeting ofthe Independent Sage Group, Andy Burnham said: “I cannot for the life of meunderstand why the shielding policy was not extended in Greater Manchester andEast Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire for the duration of these measuresthat have now been introduced.
“Not to do it is inhumane in my view, becauseit has added to people’s distress at a very difficult time, and even at thispoint they should reinstate that shielding policy and they should do it now."
Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases. Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly. It comes a week afterthe same measures were brought in for residents in Greater Manchester, partsof east Lancashire and West Yorkshire, as well as Leicester. The rules willremain in place for those areas for at least another week. Officials saidthere had been a “significant” rise in cases in the under-30 age group in thePreston area.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has criticised the government's national Test and Trace programme, saying it is not up to the job. Andy Burnham also called for a much stronger safety net to be put in place before more restrictions are eased. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that from midnight tonight, people in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire who live in different households will be banned from meeting indoors. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Artists from West Yorkshire-based Sand In Your Eye create a massive sand drawing on the beach at Whitby, North Yorkshire, to highlight the importance of social distancing. Interview with artist Jamie Wardley.
The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire. But what restrictions have been imposed and what..
