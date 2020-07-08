Global  
 

Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester

Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester

The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "inhumane" for the Government notto extend Covid-19 shielding for clinically vulnerable people in the regionwhen the policy was paused in England on August 1.

Speaking to a meeting ofthe Independent Sage Group, Andy Burnham said: “I cannot for the life of meunderstand why the shielding policy was not extended in Greater Manchester andEast Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire for the duration of these measuresthat have now been introduced.

“Not to do it is inhumane in my view, becauseit has added to people’s distress at a very difficult time, and even at thispoint they should reinstate that shielding policy and they should do it now."

