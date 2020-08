'Players must learn from Aberdeen incident' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Players must learn from Aberdeen incident' St Johnstone Chairman Steve Brown says he hopes all Scottish Premiership footballers learn a lesson after two Aberdeen players tested positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Aberdeen incident 'embarrassing for club'



Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson says Aberdeen are in a 'major predicament' after two of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:03 Published 3 hours ago