Wright-Phillips hopes Bale returns to PL Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Wright-Phillips hopes Bale returns to PL Former England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips says he hopes Gareth Bale will return to the Premier League after he was left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this