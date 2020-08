Flick: Lampard doing an extraordinary job Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 minute ago Flick: Lampard doing an extraordinary job Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick believes Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is doing 'an extraordinary job' at Stamford Bridge ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie in Germany. 0

