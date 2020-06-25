Beachgoers bask on hottest August day in 17 years

Sunseekers have been told to avoid some overcrowded beaches along the southerncoast, as Friday saw the hottest August day in 17 years.

By midday, theCoastguard said it had responded to dozens of calls.

A heat-health warning wasissued as temperatures reached 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens – making itthe hottest August day since 2003, according to the Met Office.