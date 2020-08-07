Waitress Claims Ellen Tried To Get Her Fired

A comedian and former waitress claims Ellen Degeneres tried to get her fired.

Dozens of staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed that racism, bullying and sexual harassment was rife at its Hollywood studio.

In 2014 Chris Farah 2014 waited on Ellen and her wife Portia.

A week later Ellen emailed the restaurant owner complaining that Farah's nail polish was chipped.

The Daily Mail reports that Ellen's complaint resulted in Farah's bosses trying to suspend her for two weeks She explained: 'It chipped the night before and I didn’t have time to get a fresh manicure after I closed the restaurant at 11pm and reopened at 8.30am' "Ellen really went out of her way to try to hurt someone who was beneath her and serving her." Farah said she was astounded a fellow female comedian would allegedly try to abuse her power in a ‘sadistic’ way "Ellen somewhat gets off on perpetrating misery on others." "There’s an underlying sadistic-ness to her."