Related videos from verified sources Todd Fuhrman: Lakers are focused on health, Rockets are going to take this game



Both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets are going to be one superstar short during their face off tonight in the NBA Bubble. With LeBron James and Russell Westbrook sitting out, Todd.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago Clay Travis: LeBron looks like superman on the court, but the Jazz will keep this very close



Clay Travis likes the Utah Jazz's chances for their match up against the Los Angeles Lakers. He tells Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he doesn't believe the Lakers are going to run up.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:08 Published 4 days ago