Clay Travis: Nets fell apart in Game 1 loss, Raptors will take the series

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:05s - Published
The Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors will face off again for Game 2 of their series in the Orlando Bubble, and after their Game 1 win, the Raptors are highly favored to end Nets' playoff run.

Clay Travis tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal, and Todd Fuhrman why he believes the hype, and thinks that the Raptors are for sure going to sweep this series.


