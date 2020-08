Todd Fuhrman: Clippers will bounce back in Game 3 against Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks tied the series last night as they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2.

Despite the loss, the Clippers are still favored to take Game 3, and Todd Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Cousin Sal why he believes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and possibly Patrick Beverly could bounce back and lead their team to a 2-1 lead.