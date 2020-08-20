Todd Fuhrman: Clippers need a heck of a lot more from Paul George in Game 5

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
The Los Angeles Clippers will see the Dallas Mavericks tonight for Game 5, after Luka Doncic tied up the series with a 3-point buzzer beater.

Todd Fuhrman tells Clay Travis, Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta why he believes Kawhi Leonard will carry the Clippers to a 3-2 lead in the series, but Paul George will need to step it up, especially since they don't have the energy of Patrick Beverly on the court.


