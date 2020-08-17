Todd Fuhrman: Clippers know they can win, but Mavs are going to play Game 2 really close

It's Game 2 for Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, and after a disappointing ejection and loss for the Mavs in Game 1, Todd Fuhrman thinks Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are coming back with a chip on their shoulders.

Todd lays out why he believes Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are in for a fight in tonight's match up