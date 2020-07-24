Andrew Cuomo said schools can reopen, but is asking for the release of more detailed plans, and requested each district meet with teachers and parents at least three times.

Schools asked to fulfill some requirements before reopening

Officials have been waiting for.

On the last day to make a decision, the governor has given schools the greenlight to open this fall.

However....he is asking districts to do a number of things before they reopen.

Its your top story on this friday.

The governor is asking school district to have at least three parent meetings onreopeni.

And at least one teacher meeting.

And for the parents- he wants the districts to post the schools remote learning plan on the district website in case they need to go remote.

Also on the website, the district must post the contact tracing plan and closure plan- if there is a positive case.

And a testing plan: where they will send kids and educators, if they're showing symptoms and need to be tested.

So remote, testing and contact tracing are key.

I want the school districts to do just that component of their plan that they then post so a parent who was questions on one of those three areas, they can go right to those three specific answers, rather than wading through the entire district's plan because some of these district's plans are quite lengthy.

I'm asking school district to post those three components.

Here's a statement from new york state united teachers, saying: "being safe means parents and teachers must be confident in the reopening plan, and it is welcome news that districts must meet with parents and teachers this month.

We're thankful the governor agrees that forcing people back into the classroom when they feel their health is threatened is not what should happen.

So if districts need to phase in the reopening of buildings, so be it.

We must err on the side of caution.

Period."

You can find the full statement on our website wktv dot com.

One other note...there are 127 schools that have not submitted a