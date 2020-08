Clay Travis explains why you should hop on the Blazers vs the Clippers



Related videos from verified sources Clay Travis: I'm rolling with the Clippers to beat the Mavericks



Clay Travis tells Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he believes it'll be the Los Angeles Clippers who takes the victory over the Dallas Mavericks. As good as he thinks Luka Doncic has.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago Todd Fuhrman: Can Pelicans bouce back vs Grizzlies with Zion's minutes restriction?



The New Orleans Pelicans had a poor showing against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Todd Fuhrman wonders if the team will bounce back in their match up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Fuhrman tells Cousin.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers vs Clippers match-up is all about LeBron James



The much anticipated match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers airs tonight. With players on both sides sitting out, Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago