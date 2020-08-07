A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

|
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Mnuchin to ask Trump to issue executive orders after coronavirus stimulus talks fall apartWhite House negotiators will recommend Trump make executive orders after stimulus talks with Democrats fell apart Friday.
USATODAY.com
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Maggie Hassan, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Tammy BaldwinPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News
Live 2020 Election Updates: Biden vs TrumpA Republican lawmaker in a Virginia House race elicits sharp criticism for selling masks describing the virus as “Made in China.” Tennessee’s Senate race..
NYTimes.com
Both sides 'far apart' on coronavirus aid talks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeralHerman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com
White House rejected aid compromise -Pelosi
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election 2020: China, Russia and Iran 'trying to influence' voteRussia wants a second term for President Trump while China does not, a US intelligence chief says.
BBC News
US Stocks Close Mixed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Hatch Act could derail Trump's WH convention ideaPresident Donald Trump recently said he may deliver his nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention at the White House. Critics allege..
USATODAY.com
