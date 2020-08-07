Global  
 

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks
A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned them down on Friday as more talks ended without a deal.

