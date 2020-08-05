Global  
 

After The Storm: More Than 100,000 Power Outages Remain On Long Island
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Long Islanders are running out of patience as crews scramble to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias.

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Long Islanders express frustration as outages persist

PSEG Long Island saidÂ that less thanÂ 108,000 customers were without power, but the...
Newsday - Published

Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Lawmakers Furious Over Breakdown In PSEG’s Power Outage Reporting System

Together, Nassau and Suffolk counties had more than 300,000 outages late Wednesday morning.
CBS 2 - Published

PSEG continues to restore power on Long Island;Â LIRR resumes service on Montauk and Port Jefferson branches

PSEG said approximately 160,000 customers remained without power overnight, down from a high of about...
Newsday - Published


