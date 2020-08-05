|
After The Storm: More Than 100,000 Power Outages Remain On Long Island
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 03:11s - Published
Long Islanders are running out of patience as crews scramble to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
PSEG Long Island saidÂ that less thanÂ 108,000 customers were without power, but the...
Newsday - Published
Together, Nassau and Suffolk counties had more than 300,000 outages late Wednesday morning.
CBS 2 - Published
PSEG said approximately 160,000 customers remained without power overnight, down from a high of about...
Newsday - Published
