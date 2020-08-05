Long Islanders are running out of patience as crews scramble to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias.

After The Storm: More Than 100,000 Power Outages Remain On Long Island

PSEG said approximately 160,000 customers remained without power overnight, down from a high of about...

Together, Nassau and Suffolk counties had more than 300,000 outages late Wednesday morning.

PSEG Long Island saidÂ that less thanÂ 108,000 customers were without power, but the...