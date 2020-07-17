Global  
 

Local small business creating custom masks for kids
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Local small business creating custom masks for kids
Local small business creating custom masks for kids
The start of the 20-20 school year will not be like previous years... if you need a mask for the kids...locals are looking to help you!

Coustom fitting masks are important to have during the pandemic..

A local small business owner wanted to help you!

Jasmine moore owns "ana and viv handmade."

She set up an event today to have custom masks made.

.

The custom masks were just 10 dollars.

However... donations were accepted for clay county youth food delivery program.

Moore says she is just happy to help kids get those perfectly fitting face coverings.

And even if you have a mask that was not fitting you well..either made by me or someone else...i was offering people to come out and bring those.

I could tweak the elastic..

Take a look at it and see what i could do to help with the fitting of those masks.

If you missed today's if you missed those masks.

If you missed today's event...you can each out to her on




