Coronavirus Tests Are Backlogged, But A Faster Test Leaves Doubt About The Results
Coronavirus testing in America is a mess.
One test is reliable but takes too long to get the results.
The other one is quick but there are doubts about the results; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
