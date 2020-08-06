Global  
 

Coronavirus Tests Are Backlogged, But A Faster Test Leaves Doubt About The Results
Coronavirus testing in America is a mess.

One test is reliable but takes too long to get the results.

The other one is quick but there are doubts about the results; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

