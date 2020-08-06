Morehead State won't play football this fall

|
Head football coach "it's a different scenario for just about every group of guys.
Like you've got tour fifth year seniors that i've got two guys who are enrolled in grad school.
And so you this was their opportunity to play.
A couple guys already have job set up for january.
I've got fifth year grad transfer from rutgers who transferred here to play his last year.
And then you've got your freshmen.
Basically they get a free year, which is great.
It's kind a like a redshirt on steroids.
You get a free year.
A year in the weight room whatever the fall looks like as far as a window of practice or scrimmage or maybe even some game opportunities and then again in the spring and then hopefully we'll be able to gear up for the fall.
"
