Morehead State won't play football this fall
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
ST.

LOUIS, Mo.

(Pioneer Football League) – The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Head football coach "it's a different scenario for just about every group of guys.

Like you've got tour fifth year seniors that i've got two guys who are enrolled in grad school.

And so you this was their opportunity to play.

A couple guys already have job set up for january.

I've got fifth year grad transfer from rutgers who transferred here to play his last year.

And then you've got your freshmen.

Basically they get a free year, which is great.

It's kind a like a redshirt on steroids.

You get a free year.

A year in the weight room whatever the fall looks like as far as a window of practice or scrimmage or maybe even some game opportunities and then again in the spring and then hopefully we'll be able to gear up for the fall.

"




