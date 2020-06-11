Global  
 

Trump calls Bedminster crowd a 'peaceful protest'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s
Trump calls Bedminster crowd a 'peaceful protest'

Trump calls Bedminster crowd a 'peaceful protest'

When U.S. President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about members and guests of his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey not being socially-distanced, Trump replied that it was a "peaceful protest."

