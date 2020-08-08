ISU Postpones 2020 football season

Welcome welcome back.... indiana state's memorial stadium will be quiet this fall...... isu announced friday night its has postponed its 2020 football season out of concern and safety due to covid-19..... the missouri valley football conference said league members could play three non-conference games this fall, that's up to each school.... isu confirmed to sports 10 they'll be playing no football games this fall....here's what head coach curt mallory had to say....quote... i am heartbroken for our football team right now....but postponing the fall season was the right decision.

The safety and well being of our student-athletes is and always will be our top priority.

We will now work toward a possible spring football season and championship....end quote... you heard coach mallory mention the spring... the missouri valley football conference, which the syacmores are apart of announced friday night they'll play a full eight- game spring league schedule with the expectation they'll be fcs playoffs.... it looks like isu could be heading towards that path.... i did talk to sycamore athletic director sherrard clinkscales.....he told sports 10 without football this fall indiana state will lose out on a low six