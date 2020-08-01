Global  
 

Quit India Movement: A peek into a heroic movement in India's freedom struggle
Quit India Movement: A peek into a heroic movement in India's freedom struggle | Oneindia News

Quit India Movement: A peek into a heroic movement in India's freedom struggle | Oneindia News

The Quit India Movement also known as India August Movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942.

On the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the nation celebrates the day remembering the heroic courage of the freedom fighters who scarified their lives for the country.

The movement was started on August 9, 1942 and since then the day is celebrated as August Kranti Diwas.

In May 1942, Mahatma Gandhi called on Britain to Leave India to God.

In July 1942, the Congress Working Committee met at Wardha and a resolution was passed which was termed The Wardha Resolution.

It is also known as Quit India Resolution which demanded, The British Rule in India must end immediately.

