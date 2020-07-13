Lawsuit Against Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Accuses Priest Of Sexual Abuse
A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh alleging that a man was sexually assaulted and raped by a priest when he was an altar boy.
KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
