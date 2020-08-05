Not only homeless, Beirut citizens feel 'country-less'

Days after a massive blast ripped through the city, Beirut's governor said up to 250,000 people may have been left homeless.

S.Africa's diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers Diamond prices and demand were weak before the lockdown, but enforced proximity looks to be kindling romance and feel-good spending in South Africa. Edward Baran reports.

The BLM protest photographer now shooting for Vogue Photographer Misan Harriman has become the first Black man to shoot the cover of Britain's fashion bible Vogue. Edward Baran reports.

Economic meltdown threatens Europe's war on plastic Amid the crisis, European firms are increasingly shelving their recycling goals and opting for cheaper non-recycled plastics made from hydrocarbons. Edward Baran reports.

Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai Manali Sattva container freight station where Chennai customs placed the seized. Extra precautions are being undertaken after the Lebanon incident. Earlier this week, a pair of explosions due to Amonium Nitrate in Lebanon's Beirut caused a widespread damage. 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate was stored nearby in the city. Amonium Nitrate is a highly explosive chemical often used a fertilizer.

Lebanese Christians in Australia have gathered for church services, in-person and virtually, to pray for the victims of this week's Beirut explosion that has..