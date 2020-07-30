Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Could Whitmer be Biden's Pick for VP?
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:29s - Published
Could Whitmer be Biden's Pick for VP?
Could Whitmer be Biden's Pick for VP?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

brianpempus

Brian Pempus @Michael_Cobb68 Raimondo could probably get away with it and with little risk for Biden ticket. Raimondo would be b… https://t.co/bMkVLAR0MT 2 minutes ago

bobbyciletti

Bobby Love Gov. Gretchen Whitmer! I could see her being president too! There has been calls for a Biden to pick a black w… https://t.co/Bw7hs2bT0E 1 hour ago

SkyhookMike

🏗 Skyhook 🇺🇸 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with Joe Biden as VP pick looms Would be awesome if Biden’s handlers decided to… https://t.co/EktOKmZSYB 4 hours ago

GussRuralWA

Mike Guss RT @hjlandsartwork: @DavidEggert00 @AP I would rather see Sen Harris or Susan Rice but if he picks Gov Whitmer I would still vote for him b… 6 hours ago

alwaysdobetter

RUINOROUT @mitchellreports @KasieDC If Biden doesn't pick a black woman for his V.P. after months of teasing them, his suppor… https://t.co/ZCLi95blpu 9 hours ago

PamT2727

PamT27 Could it be wHitler? https://t.co/9TcbTc8RBd 10 hours ago

hjlandsartwork

hjlands artwork @DavidEggert00 @AP I would rather see Sen Harris or Susan Rice but if he picks Gov Whitmer I would still vote for h… https://t.co/nSUtaPfafS 10 hours ago

missiongirl4

missiongirl If Biden does pick Gretchen "crazy eyes" Whitmer they could have "crazy eyes" from OITNB at their campaign events… https://t.co/cbRMQuXzS0 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Whitmer tight-lipped on status as potential VP pick [Video]

Whitmer tight-lipped on status as potential VP pick

Whitmer tight-lipped on status as potential VP pick

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:00Published