'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:58s - Published
'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday.

He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent.

India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world.

However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate.

Watch the full video for more.

