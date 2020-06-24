'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday.
He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement.
Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent.
India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world.
However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate.
Three more bodies were recovered from Rajamala in the Idukki district landslide incident in Kerala on August 08, while the death toll surged to 21. A search operation is underway for the missing people in the landslide. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited different sections at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. Speaking at the event, PM said, "We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'. I am glad that all of us, including the children present here, are following social distancing norms and wearing masks, to control the spread of COVID-19," said Modi at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi met family member of 12-year-old sexual assault victim at Delhi's AIIMS on August 08. Speaking on this she said that mishap cannot be rectified but compensation of 10 lakh has been given by the Delhi Government. "Whatever happened with the girl child cannot be rectified, but she can be helped so that she doesn't face trouble during treatment. Therefore, the compensation of 10 lakh has been given by the Delhi government. We hope that she get well soon," said Atishi on minor facing brutal sexual assault in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited compost system near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on August 08. He further planted a tree and later addressed the problems of the residents. People complained of foul smell to which Kejriwal assured that by August 20, the problem will be resolved.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Kozhikode plane crash extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. "It is a tragic incident," he added. An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode leaving 18 dead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Ghat on August 08. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.
GC Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on August 08. GC Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar at CAG office. He had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 06.
From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, tested positive days after Union Home minister Amit Shah confirmed his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, other members of the Union cabinet, like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo, are quarantining themselves as a precaution. On the medical front, India's two vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 of human clinical trials. The vaccines have been developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and Zydus Cadila. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow all places of worship to reopen from August 16. Earlier, the authorities had decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic. In economic news, the International Monetary Fund has said that Covid might exacerbate the narrowing of global current account imbalances which was happening due to trade slowdown in 2019. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46Published
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
Coronavirus testing needs to be done in a “matter of hours” in order to prevent a second wave, an expert has said. Infectious disease specialist Professor David Heymann told a Chatham House briefing on Covid-19 that a second wave, or a resurgence of the virus, is not “inevitable” and could be mitigated with certain requirements. Rapid diagnostics and contact tracing, quarantining of contacts and isolation of sick people – including isolation in health facilities – will interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus, according to Prof Heymann, who helped shut down the Sars outbreak in 2003.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent some time watching short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to..
Racial disparities in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to HuffPost. Two sobering government reports released Friday show how race does change how COVID effects us. One of the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published