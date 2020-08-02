Man With Knife Pepper Sprayed, Shot After 'Lunging' At Jersey City Police Officers, Authorities Say
The Hudson County prosecutor's office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.
Police Involved In Shooting On Hopkins Avenue In Jersey CityThe Hudson County prosecutors office confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City on Friday.
