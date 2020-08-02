Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man With Knife Pepper Sprayed, Shot After 'Lunging' At Jersey City Police Officers, Authorities Say
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Man With Knife Pepper Sprayed, Shot After 'Lunging' At Jersey City Police Officers, Authorities Say

Man With Knife Pepper Sprayed, Shot After 'Lunging' At Jersey City Police Officers, Authorities Say

The Hudson County prosecutor's office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AG: Police In South Jersey Shot And Killed Man After He Advanced With Broken Glass Bottle

The state attorney general's office says Ventnor and Atlantic City officers responded shortly before...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police Involved In Shooting On Hopkins Avenue In Jersey City [Video]

Police Involved In Shooting On Hopkins Avenue In Jersey City

The Hudson County prosecutors office confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City on Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published
Man Argues with Staff and Security Guard About Wearing a Mask [Video]

Man Argues with Staff and Security Guard About Wearing a Mask

Occurred on June 26, 2020 / City, California, USA Info From Licensor: In the video, the man at the supermarket aggressively refuses to wear a mask at the supermarket.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Maryland Man Who Fired Shots During Charles County Barricade In Custody, Police Say [Video]

Maryland Man Who Fired Shots During Charles County Barricade In Custody, Police Say

A Maryland man who barricaded himself in a home and fired gunshots at officers who were responding to a reported assault was safely taken into custody early Sunday, the Charles County sheriff's office..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published