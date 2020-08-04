Global  
 

'What a birthday': Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are engaged!
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
'What a birthday': Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are engaged!

'What a birthday': Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are engaged!

Conor McGregor has revealed that he and longtime partner Dee Devlin are engaged after he proposed during her birthday celebrations.

