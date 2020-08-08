Global  
 

Arpaio: 'This Will Be The Last Time I Run For Office'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Arpaio: 'This Will Be The Last Time I Run For Office'

Arpaio: 'This Will Be The Last Time I Run For Office'

Joe Arpaio is the outspoken, controversial, and former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona.

And according to CNN, he will remain a former sheriff, thanks to Tuesday's Republican primary for the post.

Arpaio lost his shot at getting his job back to his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan by about 6,000 votes.

In 2017, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order in a racial profiling case.

Known for his hardline stance on illegal immigration, Arpaio continued to order patrols to target migrants and faced up to six months in jail.

President Donald Trump issued his first presidential pardon that year to Arpaio, an early Trump supporter — a decision that drew heavy criticism.

This will be the last time I run for office.

Joe Arpaio Interview with The Arizona Republic

