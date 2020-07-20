Global  
 

Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes partner up to propel England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan.

Jos Buttler Jos Buttler English cricketer

England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling win

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News

Old Trafford (area) Old Trafford (area) Human settlement in England

ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown

 The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad [Video]

Chris Woakes Chris Woakes English cricketer

'We have got the players to do it' - Woakes says England can pull off unlikely win

 Bowler Chris Woakes says England will draw on their recent experiences of claiming unlikely victories in the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News
England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes [Video]

England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes

England bowler Chris Woakes believes the hosts will look to come out of the gates with a win in the first match of a three-test series against Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:57Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Ex-CAG: Def reports weren’t uploaded due to Pak tensions

 Rising tensions with Pakistan led to the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) deciding not to put defence audit reports on its website, former comptroller and..
IndiaTimes
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces [Video]

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces

Security forces claimed a breakthrough against the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Police announced the arrest of 6 alleged members of a terror financing ring linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. LeT, led by Hafiz Saeed, carried out the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 and is funded by the Pakistani state and run by its intel agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). LeT is one of the proxies used by the Pakistani state to perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of J&K Police announced that 6 alleged members of a terror financing wing were caught after one Mudassir Farooq Bhat was called for questioning and made big revelations which also led to the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a 'tiffin box'. Singh said that various stakeholders, including the police, Army, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies, were part of the operation. Earlier in the day, forces had announced that they had found a terror hideout in Poonch which contained arms and ammunition. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan [Video]

Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan

England head coach Chris Silverwood felt his side let Pakistan off the hook onday one of the first Test, surrendering control in a loose afternoon session.The tourists opted to bat first at Emirates..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness [Video]

Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness

England will make a late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness before deciding ontheir final XI for the first Test against Pakistan. Stokes has been managing aquad injury for the past couple of weeks and,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes [Video]

We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes

ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS:

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:01Published