Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jos Buttler English cricketer
England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling winEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
Woakes & Buttler earn England thrilling win over PakistanEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
Old Trafford (area) Human settlement in England
ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdownThe ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Chris Woakes English cricketer
'We have got the players to do it' - Woakes says England can pull off unlikely winBowler Chris Woakes says England will draw on their recent experiences of claiming unlikely victories in the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News
England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:57Published
Pakistan Country in South Asia
England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Ex-CAG: Def reports weren’t uploaded due to Pak tensionsRising tensions with Pakistan led to the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) deciding not to put defence audit reports on its website, former comptroller and..
IndiaTimes
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources