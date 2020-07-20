England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces



Security forces claimed a breakthrough against the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Police announced the arrest of 6 alleged members of a terror financing ring linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. LeT, led by Hafiz Saeed, carried out the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 and is funded by the Pakistani state and run by its intel agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). LeT is one of the proxies used by the Pakistani state to perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of J&K Police announced that 6 alleged members of a terror financing wing were caught after one Mudassir Farooq Bhat was called for questioning and made big revelations which also led to the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a 'tiffin box'. Singh said that various stakeholders, including the police, Army, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies, were part of the operation. Earlier in the day, forces had announced that they had found a terror hideout in Poonch which contained arms and ammunition. Watch the full video for more.

