England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root

England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root

England’s Joe Root says his side showed skill and mental strength to clench avictory over Pakistan in the raisethebat first Test at Emirates Old Traffordby three wickets.

Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness [Video]

Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness

England will make a late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness before deciding ontheir final XI for the first Test against Pakistan. Stokes has been managing aquad injury for the past couple of weeks and, although he is certain to takethe field at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, it is not yet known how muchof a role he can be expected to play with the ball.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting' [Video]

Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

Joe Root is confident Jofra Archer is ready to play the series-deciding test against the Windies and brands the online abuse the fast bowler has received as 'disgusting'.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:10Published
Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern [Video]

Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern

Captain Joe Root revealed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has excelledwith bat and ball in the series, was an injury concern. Stokes pulled up indiscomfort midway through his final over of the second Test and, despiteinsisting at the time it was merely a case of tiredness, there are questionmarks over his readiness to play a full part with the ball.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes [Video]

We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes

ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS:

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:01Published

Ex-CAG: Def reports weren’t uploaded due to Pak tensions

 Rising tensions with Pakistan led to the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) deciding not to put defence audit reports on its website, former comptroller and..
IndiaTimes
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces [Video]

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces

Security forces claimed a breakthrough against the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Police announced the arrest of 6 alleged members of a terror financing ring linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. LeT, led by Hafiz Saeed, carried out the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 and is funded by the Pakistani state and run by its intel agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). LeT is one of the proxies used by the Pakistani state to perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of J&K Police announced that 6 alleged members of a terror financing wing were caught after one Mudassir Farooq Bhat was called for questioning and made big revelations which also led to the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a 'tiffin box'. Singh said that various stakeholders, including the police, Army, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies, were part of the operation. Earlier in the day, forces had announced that they had found a terror hideout in Poonch which contained arms and ammunition. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published

England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling win

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News

