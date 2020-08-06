WCBI NEWS at TEN - 08/08/2020

The mississippi state department of health reports one thousand two hundred and ten new cases of covid-19 with 26 new deaths.

There are 44 new cases among long term care facilities.

Since march 11, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to more than 66 thousand... with more than eighteen hundred deaths.

It's presumed that more than 42 thousand mississippians have recovered from the virus.

With negotiations over a new coronavirus relief package collapsing in congress this week, president trump signed executive measures at his new jersey golf club on saturday in an effort to bypass democratic lawmakers.

Cbs news correspondent michael george reports from new york.

President trump signed executive orders saturday aimed at providing economic relief for millions of americans.

''my administration has been working around the clock in good faith to reach and agreement with democrats on additional china virus relief.'' the president's move comes after negotiations with congress over a new relief package hit a wall.

Whether the president has the legal standing to act on his own remains unclear.

His actions are designed to defer evictions, payroll taxes, and student loan payments, and extend enhanced unemployment benefits at 400 dollars a week.

Democrats are seeking to extend the 600 dollars a week that expired over a week ago.

On capitol hill, administration officials and democratic lawmakers could not reach a compromise on the overall price tag for a new relief bill.

"what they want is a 2 1/2 trillion dollar blank check.'' ''come back when you're ready to give us a higher number.'' ''they want to bail out states that had been badly managed by democrats, badly run by democrats for many years.'' more than 30 million americans are receiving unemployment benefits as the coronavrius pandemic batters businesses across the nation.

In early april, mary benedetto was laid off from her job cleaning lounges at the san francisco international airport.

"with this six hundred dollars, you know, the federal funds, it really helped me.

You know, i could pay off my bills."

But given a choice, benedetto says she would go back to work because she loved her job.

Michael george/cbs news the president also said he would be working on cuts in income tax and taxes on capital gains.

Developing stinger goes here developing tonight-- multiple suspects have been taken into custody regarding the shooting death of off-duty state trooper lieutenant troy morris.

The mississippi bureau of investigation says 24-year-old treyon washington, 17- year-old cdarrius norman, and 25- year-old damion whittley have been arrested and charged with murder.

Washington was arrested in jefferson county and is currently at the jefferson county detention facility with no bond.

Washington and norman were arrested in new orleans are currently awaiting extradition to mississippi.

Trooper morris was shot and killed while working his second job as a postal worker in southwest mississippi.

The shooting happened on highway 61 in jefferson county around 4:30 friday morning.

Morris was a 27 year veteran with the mississippi highway patrol.

Morris was inside his truck when he was killed.

Mbi, jefferson county sheriff's department, mississippi highway patrol, mississippi bureau of narcotics, u.s. postal inspection service, u.s. marshals service, and louisiana state police all assisted in the investigation.

Lt.

Troy morris was 58 years old.

Sources tell wcbi an ambulance crew was held hostage for a few moments while answering a medical call earlier today.

It happened on church street in tupelo.

The crew was reportedly working on a heart patient when a female suspect jumped in the front drivers seat and threatened the crew with a machete.

The crew escaped and the female suspect ran away.

The suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working the case.

First look summary: we'll close out the weekend on a hot and humid note.

Some spotty storms are possible but odds are higher going into the middle of the work week.

Saturday night: mostly clear and calm.

Slightly warmer lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices over 100.

There is just a 20% chance of a few stray afternoon storms during the heating of the day.

They lined up at robins field.

The back the blue parade was part of one man's effort to show tupelo and lee county law enforcement that they are appreciated.

Organizer scott burns says he believes you can support police and the community by staying positive.

"it's to show solidarity with our law enforcement but to also let people know that you can support our men and women in uniform and be against hate.

And one is not exclusive of the other."

Burns holds an annual fundraiser at the mall at barnes crossing with all funds going to charities that benefit disabled veterans.

Mississippi lawmakers are on standby to return to the capitol on monday... it's been a month since it became the center of acovid- 19 outbreak... courtney ann jackson speaks with lawmakers and has more on how they feel about going back... ask lawmakers if they think it's safe to return to the state capitol after there was an outbreak the last time they were there and you'll get a similar reaction.

"we've learned our lesson."

"i think we've learned from our past mistakes."

"i just hope that we as grown men and women, responsible folk, learned our lesson."

A monday return will be one week from the day that rep.

Earle banks was released from a 17-day hospital stay for covid and other complications.

"i found out i had double pneumonia, pneumonia in both lungs.

It makes you concerned that even though i've had this, there's no guarantee that i cannot catch this virus again which i do not want to do."

They are expected to return to handle the education budget that was partially vetoed by the governor.

It would take a 2/3 vote to override that veto.

But when it comes to the question of safety& representative tom miles raises this question.

"how can we send our children back to school and not go back and do our jobs?"

Members say they believe folks will be more careful with not all working from the house and senate floors and wearing masks, this go-around.

But rep.

John faulkner tested positive after they left and never ran a fever.

He thinks the temperature checks may have provided a false sense of security.

"once we get through that door and get a good temp we can't assume everybody's ok and i think that happened also.

You got your little sticker on the jacket and you're all good but that's not the case."

Sen.

John horhn thinks there is another layer they could consider adding.

"it would be great if we had testing available for anybody who wants it.

If i were the lt.

Governor or speaker, i'd make it mandatory."

Courtney ann jackson, three on your side.

Students in tupelo public schools will wait a few days before returning to class.

The reason... thermometers.

The school district will begin classes on august 17th.

They were scheduled to begin on the 12th.

Tps is waiting on thermal temperature scanners to arrive.

Most school districts are ordering scanners from the same vendor and there's a delay.

Administrators are arranging arrival and dismissal times.... creating double bus routes.... and making students eat lunch in their classroom.

It's a service you may not think about covid-19 impacting..... but your garbage pick- up could be delayed.

Golden triangle waste services is alerting residential customers to not be alarmed if their garbage isn't picked up on its usual schedule.

Customers should put their garbage cans out on their usual collection day... but it may not be picked up until the next day.

Several workers are out sick with covid-19 or quarantined because of the virus.

The staffing shortage and truck maintenance are the causing the delays.

Again... customers are encouraged put garbage cans out on its usual collection day..... but just know it could be another 24 hours before it's picked up.

An annual north mississippi fall festival that celebrates the sweet potato crop has been cancelled.

Organizers of the vardaman sweet potato festival made the announcement friday morning.

Committee members and the vardaman board of aldermen say it will be difficult to plan the festival with so many unknowns.

All events surrounding the weeklong festival will be canceled including pageants, the 5k run, barbeque cook-off and the arts and crafts show.

The committee will provide updates on any upcoming events and details about the 2021 festival on its website and social media.

The coronavirus has affected the economy across the nation and here in mississippi.

But with school beginning this month, some businesses are seeing an increase in sales.

And as our savannah gaido reports, those sales may be where you least expect them.

You expect to see this uniform in a doctor's office.

Or at the dentist.

"business has definitely increased since covid.

We were a little bit slower before and now we have definitely picked up because more people from other professions besides medical professions are coming in the buy scrubs."

Those other professionals are -- teachers.

Teachers are buying scrubs to protect themselves while cleaning and sanitizing.

"it's definitely easier because you aren't getting the cleaning products on your regular clothes and you can just go home and throw them in the wash."

"we have seen a lot more teachers come in here recently because its easier to pull your scrubs off when you get home from the end of the day and not mess up your normal clothes."

Sales clerk at scrubs and company cori white says before teachers started their search for scrubs, business "was very very slow.

Nobody was shopping, nobody was coming in.

We had a $32 day one day.

It was bad."

But now -- that has changed "its picked up a lot since the teachers decided to wear scrubs" white says they have had more than 50 teachers come in to purchase scrubs "because they are going to be cleaning a lot i'm sure.

Sanitizing and they don't want to get the chemicals and stuff on their clothes, so why not wear scrubs."

One more item for back to school shopping.

Sunday night: mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Lows in the 70s.

Monday: partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Highs top out in the mid 90s again.

Heat indices may be 100-105 or higher.

There is a 20-30% chance of a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. tuesday-friday: more heat and humidity.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app 70s.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app the latest in entertainment news is coming up next.

You don't want the classic film "a league of their own" gets a reboot, and a new horror film is coming to netflix.

Cbs's danya bacchus has your eye on entertainment.

Netflix released the trailer for its new psychological horror film, "i'm thinking of ending things."

"0:16 "i've never experienced anything like it.

I'm thinking of ending things.

Huh, did you say something?...weird.

" the film stars jessie buckley as a young woman who gets trapped at her boyfriend's family farm during a snowstorm and soon begins to question what she really knows about him.

The movie is based on the best selling book.

"i'm thinking of ending things" streams in september.

Amazon has picked up a tv reboot of the 1992 movie "a league of their own."

Broad city's abbi jacobson stars, along with newcomer chante adams. the series is described as a reinterpretation of the penny marshall classic about an all- american women's professional baseball league that formed during world war ii.

The show will follow new characters as they carve their own paths in the league.

A release date has not been set.

/// and, surfboarding dads, creative pets, and dancing siblings are part of tonight's episode of #at home videos.

Cedric the entertainer hosts the show that features home videos in the age of social distancing.

The greatest at home videos airs tonight on cbs.

That's your eye on entertainment, danya bacchus, cbs news, los angeles.

áááintro bbááá the shannon red raiders return taction after a 7 season in 2019.

A pair of those losses coming at the hands of houston and pontotoc by less than a single touchdown.

As the 2020 season approaches, head coach darryl carter says he's looking for his team to finish better down the stretch.

"we lost four or five games right there that we thought we should've won," carter said.

"loss by seven points, six points, three points.

So, the main thing is just growing up this year.

The guys are a year older.

We we're younger at quarterback and in a lot of areas.

Just cleaning up those mistakes and turning those close games to wins this year."

Now that the growing pains are out of the way, shannon looks to be a real contender in the 4a division.

Luckily, the red raiders return running back sentwali "stanka" white for his final season.

In 2019, white contributed over 1,200 rushing yards and 16 rushing tds while picking up 227 yards and 3 touchdowns in the air.

"it's kind of a comfort thing.

I think we return about nine starters on offense.

I think we have somewhere between 20-35 points a game.

Hopefully we can do that and we'll be young on defense.

It's guys that played, they're just starting now.

That offense will give us a lot of confidence and i feel good about that area."

"to be a team and keep my guys head on the whole season," white said.

"keep them focused."

"offense we're looking to be good this time," senior wr/cb darryl carter jr. said.

"learn the plays just going over them and trying to get a little practice in during school days, week days, all that and just trying to get better at it."

While the 2020 offseason has presented a whole new set of challenges for every team, shannon's early summer workouts became overshadowed with heartbreak.

During a routine practice on june 16th, sophomore running back and linebacker jakobe kyshon cooper died after collapsing on the field.

The red raiders rallied together in the wake of losing a brother and teammate.

"it really took a toll on us," senior wr/cb chris hughley said.

"we know that he would want us to keep going and aim for the sky.

We really miss him and everybody out here it took a toll on everyone."

"trusting in the good lord and letting the guys know we're here for each other.

We have to pick each other up.

It gets tough on somedays, but at the end of the day we miss kobe and nobody wants to go through that, but the main thing is just sticking together and trusting in the process," carter said.

"it's some tough times.

Knowing him as a friend and as a close one.

It was surprising to us but we just try to work through it, get better and do everything for him," carter jr. said.

Shannon will be faced with a tough test as the red raiders kick-off the season at noxubee county on september 4th.

With shannon on the high school football