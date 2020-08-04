SSR death case: 'Conspiracy being hatched against Maha govt', says Sanjay Raut

Fresh twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Monday. Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court on Monday with a fresh plea alleging “media trial”. Rhea said she should not be made a scapegoat of political agendas. The actor also alleged the transfer of probe by Bihar Police to CBI was “illegal and bad in law”. Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the money laundering case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea and her family members were summoned on Monday morning. Later, Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi was also questioned in the case. Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani also reached Enforcement Directorate on Monday. Centre had transferred Sushant’s case to the CBI after which an FIR was re-registered on Thursday naming Rhea and others. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Sushant did not have the best of relations with his father. Sushant’s family hit back at the Shiv Sena leader and demanded an apology.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stood by his remark on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father's relationship. The Shiv Sena leader said that Sushant was not on good terms with father KK Singh. Raut added that he has sympathies for Singh, but there are 'many things that will come to surface'. Earlier, Raut had made the same remark in an article published on Saamana. He is the associate editor of Sena's editorial mouthpiece Saamana. "It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said. This comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensifies with the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday. The ED held a marathon session with her brother Showik on Saturday evening. The interrogation went on for nearly 18 hours and ended on Sunday morning. In another editorial on the case, Raut had slammed Centre for handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Raut said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. Last week, in his weekly column Rokhthok, Raut said decision is an attack on state's autonomy.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his father so intimately. He said, "I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena knew either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?" On Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Supreme Court on media trial, Vikas Singh said that if media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? "When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood and it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems," he added.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state government will abide by Supreme Court's decision. He said, "We will abide by Supreme Court decision. Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally, depending on the decision of Supreme Court on August 11, we will proceed according."
New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe. This after Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and also levelled allegations of financial fraud on the actor's girlfriend. A money laundering case has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate based on the complaint and Rhea and her family members have been questioned twice by the agency. Meanwhile, Rhea has moved the Supreme Court and filed petitions seeking transfer of all cases from Patna to Mumbai. In a separate plea, Rhea said that a media trial was underway and she had been declared guilty. She also said that she was being made a political scapegoat and alleged that the Bihar CM was behind the FIR against her in Patna. The CBI finds itself handling a case that has caught the attention of the nation. Watch this video to find out the top questions that the CBI needs to find answers to.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India. Maharashtra reported 9,181 new COVID-19 positive cases and 293 deaths on Aug 10 taking total corona cases to 5,24,513. Delhi recorded 707 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths today. 5,914 new COVID-19 positive cases and 114 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on August 10, through video-conference with Chief Ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country. The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harshvardhan, both the Minister of State in Home Affairs and senior officers of the concerned Central Ministries and organisations
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a book titled 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' in Delhi on August 11. The book chronicles M. Venkaiah Naidu's three years in office as the Vice President of India. Rajnath Singh spoke on the importance of the book and said it will give a different perspective to the readers.
Delhi's well-known Jhandewalan Temple geared up to celebrate Janmashtami festival. The temple has made arrangements keeping in mind the rapid transmission of coronavirus. Social distancing has been made mandatory for devotees visiting temple on the auspicious day. Meanwhile, other temples are preparing for online 'darshan' facility to devotees. Holy festival will be celebrated on August 11.
As Independence Day nears, security in the national capital has been strengthened. "Teams have been deployed in different areas to ensure law and order. Security has also been tightened keeping in view the incident that took place in Beirut," said Delhi Police. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those..