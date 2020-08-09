Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Their release has been a pre-condition for the armed group to hold peace talks with the government.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Taliban prisoner release: Afghan government begins setting free last 400

 The prisoners include some 44 insurgents who are of particular concern to the United States and other countries.
BBC News

Survivor, part two

 Some 36 hours after his four-man Navy SEAL team was dropped into enemy territory in the mountains of northeastern Afghanistan, Marcus Luttrell says he was all..
CBS News

Survivor, part one

 Former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell recalls the 2005 battle in Afghanistan he alone survived -- a fire fight that at the time, resulted in the largest loss of life..
CBS News

Hagel: Karzai's reluctance on security agreement is frustrating

 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says he hopes Afghan President Hamid Karzai signs a security agreement for a post-2014 U.S. presence in Afghanistan.
CBS News

How an Afghan and a Navy SEAL became "brothers"

 Anderson Cooper hangs out with "blood brothers," former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and Afghan villager Mohammad Gulab
CBS News

Taliban Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan

Malala: Fearless teen leads fight for global education

 One year ago, Malala Yousafzai was recovering from an attempt on her life by the Taliban. Now, she is among the most famous girls in the world as she lobbies for..
CBS News

Intra-Afghan peace talks

 WITH the last hitch removed, the elusive intra-Afghan dialogue is now likely to take place next week to discuss the country’s political future that could bring..
WorldNews

Taliban warn against attacks on freed prisoners going home

 ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ahead of an upcoming release of Taliban detainees held in Afghan prisons, the insurgent group warned the government in Kabul on Tuesday..
WorldNews

EXCLUSIVE: Ball is now in the Taliban court for peace talks, says Afghan President's spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi

 Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Kabul, Sediqqi welcomed India's role and said New Delhi "has played an..
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Afghan president to sign release of Taliban prisoners, peace talks expected in days

Afghan president to sign release of Taliban prisoners, peace talks expected in days By Hamid Shalizi KABUL (Reuters) - Long-awaited peace negotiations between the Afghan government and...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Afghan president agrees Taliban prisoner release [Video]

Afghan president agrees Taliban prisoner release

President Ghani's statement comes after Afghan grand assembly passed a resolution on Sunday morning.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published