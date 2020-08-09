|
|
|
Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners
Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners
Their release has been a pre-condition for the armed group to hold peace talks with the government.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|