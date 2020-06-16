Hindi imposition row: Kanimozhi says she was asked if she is Indian | Oneindia News

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that she was asked by a CISF personnel whether she was Indian when she asked the officer to speak in English or Tamil as she did not understand Hindi.

She tagged the post #hindiimposition and soon there was a social media outburst.

The CISF immediately took note of the MP's complaint and ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Tamil BJP leader called Kanimozhi's remarks as campaign for 2021.

#hindi #tamil #DMK