Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together

30-year-old Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in a video on Sunday, in which he revealed: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift."

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter [Video]

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's hands wrapped around a baby hand. This is the first child for Pratt and Schwarzenegger who married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. Pratt is also the father of a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

ShowBiz Minute: Jolie, Banderas, Pratt

 Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case; Antonio Banderas thanks well-wishers after he tests positive for coronavirus; Chris Pratt, Katherine..
Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online [Video]

Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online

Chris Pratt has shared that he is 'beyond thrilled' after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce baby's birth

 "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great," Pratt wrote on social media.
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt Welcome Baby Girl

 Patrick Schwarzenegger spilled the beans, possibly unintentionally, but his sister, Katherine, and her hubby, Chris Pratt, have had their baby. The news came..
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child

 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcomed their first child together, according to her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger. The 41-year-old actor -..
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together, Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms

 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed.
