Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together

30-year-old Katherine's brother , Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in a video on Sunday, in which he revealed: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift."

"We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great," Pratt wrote on social media.

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's hands wrapped around a baby hand. This is the first child for Pratt and Schwarzenegger who married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. Pratt is also the father of a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

