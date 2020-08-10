Pops and Flops: Kodak, Canopy Growth, Nikola Stocks

Kodak shares plunge more than 30 percent on news that a $765 million federal loan to convert the photography company into a pharmaceutical giant is on hold pending an investigation into allegations of insider trading.

Shares for Canopy Growth pop following reported earnings of $110 million as its 22 dispensaries have resumed business following shutdowns, and Nikola stock also popped on news of a new deal with Republic Services for an order of 2500 electric garbage trucks.

The company is set to begin testing them in 2022.