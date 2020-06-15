"The Clippers are not who they could be" — Skip Bayless on Clippers' upset loss to Brooklyn Nets

The Clippers found themselves in a hole early last night allowing the Nets to score 45 points in the first quarter.

Kawhi did his best to lead LA on a comeback, scoring a game-high 39 points.

But it wasn’t enough without co-star Paul George on the floor who was resting.

The Clippers now only have 2 games left, including one against the Nuggets who are only a game back of them as the 2 seed.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Clippers' upset loss to the Brooklyn Nets.