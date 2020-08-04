Global  
 

Colin Cowherd decides if Lakers, Bucks, and other NBA teams are trending Up, Down, or Sideways
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:23s - Published
The NBA regular season has resumed in the Orlando Bubble, and based on their performance, Colin Cowherd has decided which teams are trending up, down, or sideways.

Hear where teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Portland Trail Blazers land on his list.

