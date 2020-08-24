Global  
 

Colin Cowherd reacts to NBA players deciding to resume the playoffs: 'Platforms matter'

Colin Cowherd talks the NBA Playoffs, and the players decision to resume playing in the NBA Bubble after postponing in reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Colin describes the importance of the players platforms, and how teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers are using their platforms to spread awareness in the hope for change.


